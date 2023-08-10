RBC Capital Maintains Atkore (ATKR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.36% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atkore is 174.01. The forecasts range from a low of 160.59 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.36% from its latest reported closing price of 149.55.

The projected annual revenue for Atkore is 3,787MM, an increase of 2.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 868 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atkore. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 6.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATKR is 0.39%, an increase of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 46,737K shares. The put/call ratio of ATKR is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,229K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 16.73% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,194K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,168K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares, representing an increase of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 24.34% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,151K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,129K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 14.45% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,034K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 20.13% over the last quarter.

Atkore Background Information

Atkore is forging a future where its employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together - a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

