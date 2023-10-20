RBC Capital Maintains Associated Banc- (ASB) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Associated Banc- (NYSE:ASB) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.09% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Associated Banc- is 20.76. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.09% from its latest reported closing price of 15.48.

The projected annual revenue for Associated Banc- is 1,426MM, an increase of 15.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.50.

Associated Banc- Declares $0.21 Dividend

On July 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $15.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.95%, the lowest has been 2.66%, and the highest has been 6.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated Banc-. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASB is 0.16%, a decrease of 8.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 141,712K shares. The put/call ratio of ASB is 2.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,577K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,639K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 14.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,440K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,362K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 15.23% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,713K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,278K shares, representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 5.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,701K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,743K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 15.09% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,677K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares, representing an increase of 45.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 93.09% over the last quarter.

Associated Banc- Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Associated Banc-Corp is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 220 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC.

