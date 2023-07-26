RBC Capital Maintains Ares Capital (ARCC) Outperformer Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) with a Outperformer recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.73% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ares Capital is 20.91. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 7.73% from its latest reported closing price of 19.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ares Capital is 2,410MM, a decrease of 0.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Capital. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCC is 0.50%, a decrease of 20.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 178,106K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCC is 2.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 11,569K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,316K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCC by 0.27% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 6,308K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,807K shares, representing an increase of 7.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCC by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 6,303K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,731K shares, representing an increase of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCC by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,030K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,273K shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCC by 78.29% over the last quarter.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION holds 4,722K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,600K shares, representing a decrease of 18.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCC by 19.69% over the last quarter.

Ares Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2004, Ares Capital is a leading specialty finance company focused on providing direct loans and other investments in private middle market companies in the United States. Ares Capital's objective is to source and invest in high-quality borrowers that need capital to achieve their business goals, which often leads to economic growth and employment. Ares Capital believes its loans and other investments in these companies can generate attractive levels of current income and potential capital appreciation for investors. Ares Capital utilizes its extensive, direct origination platform and incumbent borrower relationships to source and underwrite predominantly senior secured loans but also subordinated debt and equity investments. Ares Capital has elected to be regulated as a business development company ('BDC') and is the largest BDC by market capitalization as of December 31, 2020. Ares Capital is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation, a publicly traded, leading global alternative investment manager.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.