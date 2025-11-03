RBC Capital Maintains Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Apogee Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:APGE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.78% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Apogee Therapeutics is $96.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 76.78% from its latest reported closing price of $54.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apogee Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apogee Therapeutics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APGE is 0.26%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.61% to 64,419K shares. The put/call ratio of APGE is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Adviser holds 8,493K shares representing 16.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,806K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,486K shares , representing a decrease of 44.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APGE by 89.33% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,712K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,311K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,340K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APGE by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 2,049K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

