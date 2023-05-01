RBC Capital Maintains Aon plc. - (AON) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Aon plc. - (NYSE:AON) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.31% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aon plc. - is 339.18. The forecasts range from a low of 313.10 to a high of $381.15. The average price target represents an increase of 4.31% from its latest reported closing price of 325.18.

The projected annual revenue for Aon plc. - is 13,263MM, an increase of 4.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.68.

Aon plc. - Declares $0.62 Dividend

On April 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.46 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share.

At the current share price of $325.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.87%, the lowest has been 0.61%, and the highest has been 1.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1870 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aon plc. -. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AON is 0.51%, an increase of 9.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 217,248K shares. The put/call ratio of AON is 2.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 15,696K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,363K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AON by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,889K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,959K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AON by 5.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,971K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,978K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AON by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,785K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,799K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AON by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 5,134K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,261K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AON by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Aon plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aon plc is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

