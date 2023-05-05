RBC Capital Maintains Ansys Inc. - Registered Shares (ANSS) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Ansys Inc. - Registered Shares (NASDAQ:ANSS) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.68% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ansys Inc. - Registered Shares is 326.22. The forecasts range from a low of 282.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.68% from its latest reported closing price of 302.96.

The projected annual revenue for Ansys Inc. - Registered Shares is 2,229MM, an increase of 3.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1517 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ansys Inc. - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANSS is 0.33%, an increase of 29.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 88,148K shares. The put/call ratio of ANSS is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 4,297K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,516K shares, representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 0.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,645K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,599K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 2.41% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,030K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 1.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,014K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,974K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,953K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,894K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 16.79% over the last quarter.

Ansys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ansys, Inc. is an American company based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. It develops and markets multiphysics engineering simulation software for product design, testing and operation and offers its products and services to customers worldwide. Ansys was founded in 1970 by John Swanson.

