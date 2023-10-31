RBC Capital Maintains Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.91% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Annaly Capital Management is 22.44. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 48.91% from its latest reported closing price of 15.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Annaly Capital Management is 3,394MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.52.

Annaly Capital Management Declares $0.65 Dividend

On September 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 received the payment on October 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $15.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 17.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.66%, the lowest has been 9.32%, and the highest has been 23.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.75 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 896 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annaly Capital Management. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLY is 0.21%, an increase of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.50% to 273,620K shares. The put/call ratio of NLY is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 16,871K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,542K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 2.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,395K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,250K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 2.47% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 14,983K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,447K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 4.01% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 13,336K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,580K shares, representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,460K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,829K shares, representing an increase of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Annaly Capital Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly's principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.