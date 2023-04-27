RBC Capital Maintains Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.36% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameriprise Financial is 369.61. The forecasts range from a low of 282.80 to a high of $422.10. The average price target represents an increase of 26.36% from its latest reported closing price of 292.51.

The projected annual revenue for Ameriprise Financial is 14,370MM, a decrease of 1.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 29.15.

Ameriprise Financial Declares $1.35 Dividend

On April 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share ($5.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

At the current share price of $292.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.26%, the lowest has been 1.41%, and the highest has been 4.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1877 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameriprise Financial. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMP is 0.34%, an increase of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 101,230K shares. The put/call ratio of AMP is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 4,014K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,264K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 11.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,384K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,385K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 13.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,233K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,224K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 14.42% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,477K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,492K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 12.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,460K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,452K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At Ameriprise Financial has been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

