RBC Capital Maintains Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.35% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Americold Realty Trust is $19.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 56.35% from its latest reported closing price of $12.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Americold Realty Trust is 3,274MM, an increase of 25.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 722 funds or institutions reporting positions in Americold Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLD is 0.25%, an increase of 11.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.34% to 360,395K shares. The put/call ratio of COLD is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 27,598K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,156K shares , representing a decrease of 12.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 31.90% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 15,161K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,177K shares , representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 31.59% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 13,509K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 12,406K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,055K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,136K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 18.28% over the last quarter.

