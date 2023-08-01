RBC Capital Maintains American Tower (AMT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.74% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Tower is 245.00. The forecasts range from a low of 215.13 to a high of $284.55. The average price target represents an increase of 28.74% from its latest reported closing price of 190.31.

The projected annual revenue for American Tower is 11,220MM, an increase of 2.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.72.

American Tower Declares $1.57 Dividend

On May 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.57 per share ($6.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 received the payment on July 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.56 per share.

At the current share price of $190.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.13%, the lowest has been 1.60%, and the highest has been 3.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2909 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Tower. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMT is 0.70%, a decrease of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.41% to 525,721K shares. The put/call ratio of AMT is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,462K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,763K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 0.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,418K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,155K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 9.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,452K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,239K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 3.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,865K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,763K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,734K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,602K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 9.54% over the last quarter.

American Tower Background Information

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 186,000 communications sites.

