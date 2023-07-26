RBC Capital Maintains Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.78% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is 254.95. The forecasts range from a low of 137.36 to a high of $435.75. The average price target represents an increase of 31.78% from its latest reported closing price of 193.46.

The projected annual revenue for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is 1,521MM, an increase of 33.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1049 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALNY is 0.36%, a decrease of 13.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 144,423K shares. The put/call ratio of ALNY is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,476K shares representing 13.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,390K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 17.84% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 8,639K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,408K shares, representing a decrease of 8.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 32.98% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,572K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,019K shares, representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,154K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,234K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 17.77% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,719K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam's commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), and OXLUMO™ (lumasiran) and Leqvio® (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam's partner Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its 'Alnylam P5x25' strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

