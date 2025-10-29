RBC Capital Maintains Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Adverum Biotechnologies (NasdaqCM:ADVM) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 168.17% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adverum Biotechnologies is $11.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 168.17% from its latest reported closing price of $4.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adverum Biotechnologies is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adverum Biotechnologies. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 12.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADVM is 0.07%, an increase of 36.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.11% to 13,996K shares. The put/call ratio of ADVM is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BML Capital Management holds 3,058K shares representing 14.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742K shares , representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 48.72% over the last quarter.

Principia Wealth Advisory holds 2,029K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,697K shares , representing an increase of 16.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 36.48% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 1,796K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 1,069K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 586K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.