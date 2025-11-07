RBC Capital Maintains Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.12% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Advanced Drainage Systems is $161.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 9.12% from its latest reported closing price of $148.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Drainage Systems is 3,177MM, an increase of 6.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 946 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Drainage Systems. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMS is 0.27%, an increase of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.05% to 83,334K shares. The put/call ratio of WMS is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 3,113K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,114K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 87.80% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 2,604K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,183K shares , representing a decrease of 22.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 20.81% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,500K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,044K shares , representing a decrease of 21.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 0.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,496K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,395K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,473K shares , representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 59.51% over the last quarter.

