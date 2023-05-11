RBC Capital Maintains Adc Telecommunications (ADCT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Adc Telecommunications (NYSE:ADCT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 353.33% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adc Telecommunications is 10.88. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 353.33% from its latest reported closing price of 2.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adc Telecommunications is 166MM, a decrease of 8.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adc Telecommunications. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 21.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADCT is 0.08%, a decrease of 22.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 44,082K shares. The put/call ratio of ADCT is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 7,591K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,512K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 15.10% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,401K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing an increase of 87.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 503.09% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,004K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,417K shares, representing a decrease of 13.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 35.68% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,825K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,915K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 28.23% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,161K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 98.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 5,723.00% over the last quarter.

Adc Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company has created a deep clinical pipeline by combining its decades of experience and strategic target selection with proprietary next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology. The Company's Biologics License Application for its lead product candidate, loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma was given priority review status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of May 21, 2021. The Company's second lead product candidate, camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), is being evaluated in a 117-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.

See all Adc Telecommunications regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.