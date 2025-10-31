RBC Capital Maintains Accelerant Holdings (ARX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Accelerant Holdings (NYSE:ARX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.60% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Accelerant Holdings is $23.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 98.60% from its latest reported closing price of $11.62 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accelerant Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1,100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARX is 0.24%, an increase of 810,151,236.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 77,101,200.00% to 771K shares. The put/call ratio of ARX is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 213K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

PPNMX - SmallCap Growth Fund I R-3 holds 182K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 175K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Pembroke Management holds 94K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

GPGIX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 36K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

