RBC Capital Maintains Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.84% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acadia Healthcare is 91.54. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.84% from its latest reported closing price of 79.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Acadia Healthcare is 2,880MM, an increase of 3.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 831 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Healthcare. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHC is 0.31%, a decrease of 10.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 110,862K shares. The put/call ratio of ACHC is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,282K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,079K shares, representing a decrease of 10.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 26.08% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,627K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,777K shares, representing an increase of 15.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 2.18% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,599K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares, representing a decrease of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 25.24% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,354K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,161K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 12.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,346K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,636K shares, representing a decrease of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 25.36% over the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. Acadia operates a network of 227 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 9,900 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.