RBC Capital Maintains Aardvark Therapeutics (AARD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Aardvark Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:AARD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 223.32% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aardvark Therapeutics is $32.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 223.32% from its latest reported closing price of $9.92 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aardvark Therapeutics. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 129.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AARD is 0.09%, an increase of 71.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.76% to 9,570K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Decheng Capital holds 3,917K shares representing 18.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,360K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares , representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AARD by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 989K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares , representing an increase of 18.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AARD by 58.00% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 350K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AARD by 84.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 337K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 89.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AARD by 1,486.09% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.