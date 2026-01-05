RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (ZWS) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.58% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is $52.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 11.58% from its latest reported closing price of $46.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is 1,761MM, an increase of 6.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZWS is 0.26%, an increase of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 193,084K shares. The put/call ratio of ZWS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 13,120K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,455K shares , representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZWS by 4.69% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,418K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,828K shares , representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZWS by 4.83% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 7,478K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,015K shares , representing an increase of 46.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZWS by 100.69% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,945K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,743K shares , representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZWS by 85.61% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,920K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,022K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZWS by 69.35% over the last quarter.

