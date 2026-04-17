RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Woodward (WWD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Woodward (NasdaqGS:WWD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.95% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Woodward is $422.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $366.41 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.95% from its latest reported closing price of $394.93 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Woodward is 2,980MM, a decrease of 21.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodward. This is an decrease of 298 owner(s) or 31.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWD is 0.29%, an increase of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.68% to 52,931K shares. The put/call ratio of WWD is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eagle Capital Management holds 4,312K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,372K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 15.47% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 2,002K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,080K shares , representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 20.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,492K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares , representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 24.62% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,346K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,404K shares , representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,065K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares , representing an increase of 31.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 84.01% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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