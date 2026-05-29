RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Viper Energy (VNOM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Viper Energy (NasdaqGS:VNOM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.07% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Viper Energy is $58.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.07% from its latest reported closing price of $45.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Viper Energy is 975MM, a decrease of 38.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viper Energy. This is an decrease of 87 owner(s) or 15.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNOM is 0.17%, an increase of 6.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.75% to 203,809K shares. The put/call ratio of VNOM is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 24,017K shares representing 12.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,917K shares , representing an increase of 46.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 126.91% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,611K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,492K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 81.42% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 9,373K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,112K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,412K shares , representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 14.09% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 8,612K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.