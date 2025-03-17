RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Vertiv Holdings (BMV:VRT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Vertiv Holdings (BMV:VRT) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertiv Holdings. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 31.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRT is 0.72%, an increase of 10.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.47% to 322,069K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,049K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,899K shares , representing a decrease of 14.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 1.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,769K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,284K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 17.37% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,003K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,852K shares , representing an increase of 12.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 32.30% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,065K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,546K shares , representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 21.12% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 7,754K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,600K shares , representing an increase of 40.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 88.27% over the last quarter.

