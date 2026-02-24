RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of TPG (TPG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of TPG (NasdaqGS:TPG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.86% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for TPG is $74.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 74.86% from its latest reported closing price of $42.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TPG is 1,975MM, a decrease of 57.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG. This is an decrease of 85 owner(s) or 12.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPG is 0.22%, an increase of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.57% to 150,124K shares. The put/call ratio of TPG is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 12,187K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,568K shares , representing an increase of 70.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 287.66% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,735K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,682K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,266K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,400K shares , representing a decrease of 12.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 8,792K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,803K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 1.18% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 5,051K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,394K shares , representing an increase of 13.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 33.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.