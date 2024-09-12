RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Sprouts Farmers Market (NasdaqGS:SFM) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.13% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sprouts Farmers Market is $92.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.13% from its latest reported closing price of $100.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sprouts Farmers Market is 7,366MM, an increase of 2.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,025 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprouts Farmers Market. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 9.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFM is 0.30%, an increase of 7.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 114,407K shares. The put/call ratio of SFM is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,438K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,845K shares , representing an increase of 13.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 61.63% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 3,199K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,337K shares , representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 20.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,144K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,203K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 23.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,125K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,162K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 31.28% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,743K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,723K shares , representing a decrease of 35.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.