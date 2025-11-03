RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Revolution Medicines (RVMD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Revolution Medicines (NasdaqGS:RVMD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.44% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Revolution Medicines is $79.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $103.95. The average price target represents an increase of 34.44% from its latest reported closing price of $58.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Revolution Medicines is 19MM, an increase of 2,481.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolution Medicines. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 9.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVMD is 0.48%, an increase of 29.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.05% to 210,401K shares. The put/call ratio of RVMD is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 14,326K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,535K shares , representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 14.78% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,591K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,190K shares , representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 8.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,260K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,788K shares , representing a decrease of 14.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 14.56% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 9,365K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,937K shares , representing an increase of 15.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 7,601K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

