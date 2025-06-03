RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Reddit (BMV:RDDT) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Reddit (BMV:RDDT) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,660K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,789K shares , representing an increase of 50.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 38.87% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 4,746K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,530K shares , representing a decrease of 37.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 38.97% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,074K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,684K shares , representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 23.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,568K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,193K shares , representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 25.17% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 3,250K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,031K shares , representing an increase of 37.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 2.18% over the last quarter.

