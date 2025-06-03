RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Reddit (BIT:1RDDT) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Reddit (BIT:1RDDT) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.82% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reddit is €138.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of €65.40 to a high of €221.20. The average price target represents an increase of 39.82% from its latest reported closing price of €99.00 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 871 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reddit. This is an increase of 163 owner(s) or 23.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1RDDT is 0.42%, an increase of 25.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.52% to 112,984K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,660K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,789K shares , representing an increase of 50.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RDDT by 38.87% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 4,746K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,530K shares , representing a decrease of 37.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RDDT by 38.97% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,074K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,684K shares , representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RDDT by 23.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,568K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,193K shares , representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RDDT by 25.17% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 3,250K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,031K shares , representing an increase of 37.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RDDT by 2.18% over the last quarter.

