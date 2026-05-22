RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Radian Group (RDN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.81% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Radian Group is $39.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.98 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 6.81% from its latest reported closing price of $37.21 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Radian Group is 985MM, a decrease of 28.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radian Group. This is an decrease of 260 owner(s) or 39.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDN is 0.08%, an increase of 55.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.77% to 141,464K shares. The put/call ratio of RDN is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 9,348K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,150K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,984K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,072K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company.

Donald Smith holds 4,606K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,012K shares , representing an increase of 34.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 34.99% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,585K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,198K shares , representing an increase of 8.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 2.81% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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