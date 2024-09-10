RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRS) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRS) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRS is 0.27%, an increase of 2.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 3,193K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 983K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRS by 1.04% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 665K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares , representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRS by 9.20% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 359K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRS by 6.95% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 192K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares , representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRS by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund holds 154K shares. No change in the last quarter.

