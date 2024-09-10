RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRQ) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRQ) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRQ is 0.09%, an increase of 15.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 1,194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 584K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRQ by 2.37% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 238K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRQ by 2.58% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 100K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 75K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing an increase of 31.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRQ by 37.52% over the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 69K shares. No change in the last quarter.

