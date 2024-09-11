RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRN) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRN) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRN is 0.21%, an increase of 0.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.62% to 2,549K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,108K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRN by 0.87% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 467K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRN by 2.67% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 406K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRN by 3.99% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 133K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRN by 2.63% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 100K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.