RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRM) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRM) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRM is 0.10%, an increase of 9.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.68% to 2,333K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 907K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRM by 1.11% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 488K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRM by 6.82% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 369K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRM by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund holds 112K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGDIX - Global Diversified Income Fund Institutional Class holds 80K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

