RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRL) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRL) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRL is 0.27%, an increase of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.96% to 7,384K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,167K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,208K shares , representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRL by 2.27% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 946K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRL by 3.21% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 811K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRL by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund holds 450K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 444K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRL by 3.73% over the last quarter.

