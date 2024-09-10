RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRK) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRK) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRK is 0.21%, an increase of 6.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.66% to 3,312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 902K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRK by 2.80% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 596K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares , representing a decrease of 50.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRK by 27.71% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 314K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRK by 0.23% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 301K shares.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 250K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares , representing an increase of 14.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRK by 13.56% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.