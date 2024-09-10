News & Insights

Stocks
PSA.PRK

RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRK) with Sector Perform Recommendation

September 10, 2024 — 01:00 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRK) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRK is 0.21%, an increase of 6.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.66% to 3,312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSA.PRK / Public Storage - Preferred Stock Shares Held by Institutions

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 902K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRK by 2.80% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 596K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares , representing a decrease of 50.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRK by 27.71% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 314K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRK by 0.23% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 301K shares.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 250K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares , representing an increase of 14.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRK by 13.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSA.PRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.