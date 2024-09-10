RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRJ) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRJ) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRJ is 0.14%, an increase of 1.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.79% to 3,582K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,011K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRJ by 0.28% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 565K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares , representing a decrease of 70.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRJ by 36.39% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 372K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRJ by 4.23% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 344K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRJ by 4.01% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 200K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares , representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRJ by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.