RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRI) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRI) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRI is 0.23%, an increase of 8.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 2,969K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,227K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRI by 0.80% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 454K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRI by 5.60% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 389K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRI by 3.67% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 239K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares , representing a decrease of 13.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRI by 13.19% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 147K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRI by 2.14% over the last quarter.

