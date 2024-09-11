RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRH) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRH) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRH is 0.37%, an increase of 7.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.21% to 3,656K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,104K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRH by 6.11% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 431K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRH by 2.75% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 409K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRH by 1.34% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 332K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund holds 218K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares , representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRH by 1.20% over the last quarter.

