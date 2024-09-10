RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRG) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRG) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRG is 0.30%, an increase of 2.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 3,102K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,164K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRG by 2.51% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 686K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRG by 3.07% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 431K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRG by 6.74% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 240K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares , representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRG by 7.73% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 140K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRG by 3.55% over the last quarter.

