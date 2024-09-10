RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRF) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRF) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRF is 0.22%, an increase of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 2,624K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,088K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRF by 0.15% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 461K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 471K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRF by 2.45% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 402K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRF by 7.26% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 232K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares , representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRF by 2.87% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 132K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRF by 1.14% over the last quarter.

