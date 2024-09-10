RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Public Storage (LSE:0KS3) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Public Storage (LSE:0KS3) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.50% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Public Storage is 328.89 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 251.96 GBX to a high of 391.86 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.50% from its latest reported closing price of 337.34 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Public Storage is 4,739MM, an increase of 1.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,941 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KS3 is 0.48%, an increase of 5.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 156,492K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,462K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,391K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS3 by 3.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,860K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,433K shares , representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KS3 by 4.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,006K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,980K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS3 by 3.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,059K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,988K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS3 by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,955K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,001K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS3 by 86.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.