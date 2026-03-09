RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Pharvaris N.V. (NasdaqGS:PHVS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.27% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Pharvaris N.V. is $46.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 77.27% from its latest reported closing price of $26.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pharvaris N.V. is 75MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pharvaris N.V.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHVS is 1.59%, an increase of 4.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.26% to 56,312K shares. The put/call ratio of PHVS is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 8,031K shares representing 12.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 4,779K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 4,639K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,653K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. holds 3,425K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

