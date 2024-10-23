RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Oracle (XTRA:ORC) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Oracle (XTRA:ORC) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.37% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Oracle is 172,73 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 131,61 € to a high of 205,24 €. The average price target represents an increase of 6.37% from its latest reported closing price of 162,38 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oracle is 59,218MM, an increase of 10.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oracle. This is an increase of 115 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORC is 0.64%, an increase of 7.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 1,367,534K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,079K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,826K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 9.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,915K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,180K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 8.36% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 39,990K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,375K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 82.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 34,310K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,262K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 10.03% over the last quarter.

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 19,409K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,056K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 1.95% over the last quarter.

