RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Zynex (ZYXI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 201.48% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zynex is 24.48. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 201.48% from its latest reported closing price of 8.12.

The projected annual revenue for Zynex is 201MM, an increase of 13.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zynex. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZYXI is 0.04%, a decrease of 21.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.50% to 14,218K shares. The put/call ratio of ZYXI is 9.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,499K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares, representing a decrease of 8.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 28.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 733K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 446K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 15.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 18.45% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 445K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 29.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 433K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 28.42% over the last quarter.

Zynex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex also has a blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers.

