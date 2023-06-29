RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Workday Inc - (WDAY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Workday Inc - (NASDAQ:WDAY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.99% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Workday Inc - is 233.16. The forecasts range from a low of 143.42 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.99% from its latest reported closing price of 224.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Workday Inc - is 7,413MM, an increase of 19.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workday Inc -. This is an increase of 120 owner(s) or 7.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDAY is 0.56%, an increase of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 215,025K shares. The put/call ratio of WDAY is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 8,856K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,125K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 63.37% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 7,328K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,387K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 60.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,255K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,108K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 16.72% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,952K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,736K shares, representing an increase of 37.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 77.18% over the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 4,267K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,670K shares, representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 9.36% over the last quarter.

Workday Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Workday, Inc., is an American on-demand financial management and human capital management software vendor. Workday was founded by David Duffield, founder and former CEO of ERP company PeopleSoft, and former PeopleSoft chief strategist Aneel Bhusri following Oracle's hostile takeover of PeopleSoft in 2005.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.