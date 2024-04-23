RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NasdaqGS:RARE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.99% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is 91.75. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 109.99% from its latest reported closing price of 43.69.

The projected annual revenue for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is 509MM, an increase of 17.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RARE is 0.24%, an increase of 23.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.49% to 93,318K shares. The put/call ratio of RARE is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 6,887K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,405K shares, representing an increase of 21.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 26.54% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,415K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,196K shares, representing a decrease of 17.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 84.73% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 4,118K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,577K shares, representing an increase of 37.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 91.40% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,449K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,160K shares, representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 34.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,538K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares, representing an increase of 17.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 44.90% over the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

