RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 29, 2023, RBC Capital initiated coverage of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 126.96% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for SOPHiA Genetics is 8.67. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 126.96% from its latest reported closing price of 3.82.

The projected annual revenue for SOPHiA Genetics is 64MM, an increase of 9.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in SOPHiA Genetics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOPH is 0.06%, a decrease of 39.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.45% to 17,280K shares. The put/call ratio of SOPH is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 6,790K shares representing 10.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banque Pictet & Cie holds 2,237K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,187K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOPH by 23.41% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 2,032K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOPH by 85.68% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,931K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing an increase of 16.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOPH by 30.41% over the last quarter.

Alta Wealth Advisors holds 1,409K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

