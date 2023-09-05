RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 289.94% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pyxis Oncology is 8.84. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 289.94% from its latest reported closing price of 2.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pyxis Oncology is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pyxis Oncology. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYXS is 0.03%, a decrease of 42.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.19% to 10,603K shares. The put/call ratio of PYXS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Laurion Capital Management holds 3,171K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,788K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,482K shares, representing a decrease of 38.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYXS by 54.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 749K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tekla Capital Management holds 708K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Investors holds 482K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pyxis Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a preclinical oncology company focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers and improve quality of life for patients. Pyxis develops its product candidates with the objective to directly kill tumor cells, and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion. Since its launch in 2019, Pyxis has developed a broad portfolio of novel antibody drug conjugate, or ADC, product candidates, and monoclonal antibody, or mAb, preclinical discovery programs that it is developing as monotherapies and in combination with other therapies.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.