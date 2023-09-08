RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Lucid Group (LCID) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.30% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lucid Group is 8.06. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 34.30% from its latest reported closing price of 6.00.

The projected annual revenue for Lucid Group is 2,694MM, an increase of 257.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 749 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lucid Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCID is 0.13%, a decrease of 8.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.38% to 1,681,220K shares. The put/call ratio of LCID is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 1,374,700K shares representing 60.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109,007K shares, representing an increase of 19.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 3.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,821K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,782K shares, representing an increase of 20.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 24,568K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,067K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 25.18% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,444K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,895K shares, representing an increase of 19.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 17,218K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,412K shares, representing an increase of 85.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 524.37% over the last quarter.

Lucid Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lucid seeks to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, select models of Air are expected to be capable of a projected EPA estimated range of over 500 miles. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air are planned to begin this year.

