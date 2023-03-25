RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Legend Biotech (LEGN) with Outperform Recommendation

On March 24, 2023, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Legend Biotech with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.86% Upside

As of March 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Legend Biotech is $72.71. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 57.86% from its latest reported closing price of $46.06.

The projected annual revenue for Legend Biotech is $206MM, an increase of 74.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.35.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 5,137K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,396K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,034K shares, representing a decrease of 18.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,436K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,339K shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 21.17% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,390K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,389K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 16.19% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,339K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legend Biotech. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEGN is 0.39%, an increase of 12.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 75,315K shares. The put/call ratio of LEGN is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Legend Biotech Background Information

Legend Biotech is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The team of over 800 employees across the United States, China and Europe, along with its differentiated technology, global development, and manufacturing strategies and expertise, provide us with the strong potential to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting edge cell therapies for patients in need.

