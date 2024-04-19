RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.96% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Inspire Medical Systems is 257.92. The forecasts range from a low of 188.87 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.96% from its latest reported closing price of 241.15.

The projected annual revenue for Inspire Medical Systems is 663MM, an increase of 6.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 845 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspire Medical Systems. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 5.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSP is -4.05%, a decrease of 1,258.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.92% to 37,357K shares. The put/call ratio of INSP is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,430K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares, representing an increase of 31.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 79.89% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,230K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 98.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 6,085.39% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,103K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 0.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 923K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 7.08% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 855K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing an increase of 50.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 103.74% over the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

