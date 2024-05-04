RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of FTAI Aviation (FTAI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of FTAI Aviation (NasdaqGS:FTAI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.31% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for FTAI Aviation is 81.69. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.31% from its latest reported closing price of 78.32.

The projected annual revenue for FTAI Aviation is 1,386MM, an increase of 15.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTAI Aviation. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 8.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTAI is 0.89%, an increase of 7.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 102,049K shares. The put/call ratio of FTAI is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Washington State Investment Board holds 8,307K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 4,561K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,101K shares , representing a decrease of 11.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,458K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,572K shares , representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 2,940K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 2,859K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares , representing an increase of 47.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 122.73% over the last quarter.

FTAI Aviation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

